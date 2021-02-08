Monte Financial Group LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $279,217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,508,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,758,000 after purchasing an additional 938,965 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.94. The company had a trading volume of 143,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,117. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,862 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,785. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

