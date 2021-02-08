CryptoBonusMiles Price Tops $0.0001 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $334,343.58 and $11,936.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 170.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00058619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $494.41 or 0.01153223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.29 or 0.05936901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00051146 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021281 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00032598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

