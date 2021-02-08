Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Decreased by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.5% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,738. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $211.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.71.

