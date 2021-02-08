OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) Given Top Pick Rating at Citigroup

OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 334.67 ($4.37).

Get OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) alerts:

Shares of OSB stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching GBX 426.40 ($5.57). 400,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,666. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 424.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 339.94. OSB Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 127.71 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 451.73 ($5.90).

In related news, insider Jason Elphick sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.25), for a total transaction of £27,669.66 ($36,150.59).

OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.