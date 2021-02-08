HC Wainwright Boosts TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $79.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its target price raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $78.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.12. 101,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 871,567 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

