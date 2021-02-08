Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.51. 3,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,337. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.