Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.14

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 618384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It has approximately 226,351 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Fission 3.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission 3.0 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.