Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 130 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 21,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 113,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $204.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.78 and a 200-day moving average of $197.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

