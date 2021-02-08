Secret (SCRT) Market Cap Reaches $95.87 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003210 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $95.87 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.00289660 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00029716 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $854.54 or 0.01994346 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 176,648,047 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

