Ethereum Meta (ETHM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,943.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $11,943.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00058857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.87 or 0.01159615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00051617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.36 or 0.05949752 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00032740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

