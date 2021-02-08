Veil (VEIL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.03 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $1.03 million and $37,524.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,890.58 or 1.00098888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00032737 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.96 or 0.01115470 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.00289660 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00226430 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00079189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001710 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00029716 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

