Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

DTEGY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. 88,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

