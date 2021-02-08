Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,157.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,535 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,733. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

