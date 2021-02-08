TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $56.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TPI Composites by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPIC traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $73.16. 19,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

