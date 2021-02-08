Savant Capital LLC Sells 358 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.88. 23,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.45. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

