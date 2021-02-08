Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 40.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,435,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,811,000 after buying an additional 704,961 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 20.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,074,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

