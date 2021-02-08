Parthenon LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.25. 42,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

