The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Cut by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.4% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 233,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $668,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,368,896 shares of company stock valued at $69,134,218 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $55.79. 118,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,925,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

