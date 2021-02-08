$2.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $9.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $28.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $572.35. 431,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.23. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $354.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

