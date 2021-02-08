Analysts Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) PT at $107.87

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.87.
KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $4,224,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,412. CarMax has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.82.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
