Analysts Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) PT at $107.87

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.87.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $4,224,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,412. CarMax has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.82.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

