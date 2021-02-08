Monte Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $26.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $570.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,292. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $353.21 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $528.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

