Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWODF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded Taylor Wimpey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.