THEKEY (TKY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $85,424.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $85,424.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00013298 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 208.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000704 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005168 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

