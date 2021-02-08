4,021 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.88 on Monday, hitting $225.53. 856,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,179,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $221.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

