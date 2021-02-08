Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 38,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,656,000 after buying an additional 1,833,567 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.39. The company had a trading volume of 148,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,508. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

