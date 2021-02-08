Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,129,940 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $52,271,000 after buying an additional 331,990 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 80,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Comcast by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.28. 271,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,116,779. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $234.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.