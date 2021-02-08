Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Linde by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,883 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 912.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,298,000 after purchasing an additional 470,403 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after buying an additional 429,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after acquiring an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Linde by 190.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 325,251 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.82.

Shares of LIN traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.99. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

