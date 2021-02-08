Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 463 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.13. 498,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,630,982. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

