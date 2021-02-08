Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) PT Raised to $60.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of TSE traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.41. 7,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. Trinseo has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,570,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 312.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.