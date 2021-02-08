Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 769 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 0.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $3.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,483. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.47 and a 200-day moving average of $248.04. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.