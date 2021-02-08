Williams-Sonoma (WSM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) recently:

2/1/2021 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry in the past six months and earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have moved 3.4% north over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over its prospects. The company has been benefiting from higher penetration of its e-commerce business. Defying the COVID-19 related disruptions, comps grew 24.4% year over year in fiscal third-quarter, given comps growth in the e-commerce business. Notably, e-commerce penetration reached 70% of total revenues in the last reported quarter. Continued enhancement of e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and disciplined cost control are expected to drive growth. However, intense competition and higher shipping costs stemming from a shift to e-commerce sales weighing on margins.”

1/20/2021 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,471. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

