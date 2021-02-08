MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.15

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 21494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

MNSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 target price for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,278,000.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.