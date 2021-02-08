Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE:GIL traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$33.76. The company had a trading volume of 329,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a PE ratio of -25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$13.64 and a one year high of C$38.28.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

