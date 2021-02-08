Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DND. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$46.00 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,866. Dye & Durham Limited has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$53.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.9437669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

