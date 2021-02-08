Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SSL. TD Securities upgraded Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.50.

TSE SSL traded up C$0.27 on Monday, reaching C$8.43. The company had a trading volume of 219,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,302. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.80. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.56.

In other news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40. Also, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 433,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,217,371.20.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

