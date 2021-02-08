-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.19). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

INFI stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 153,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,450. The stock has a market cap of $326.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

