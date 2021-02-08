Gratus Capital LLC Buys 15,941 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,993,000 after buying an additional 520,309 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after buying an additional 495,516 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,792,000 after purchasing an additional 130,014 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 110,684 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $72.02. 57,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,127,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

