Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 151,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488,046. The company has a market cap of $190.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

