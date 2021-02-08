West Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Facebook comprises about 0.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,484,659 shares of company stock valued at $403,667,743. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

FB opened at $268.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $763.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

