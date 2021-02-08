Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.98. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.69. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $95.47.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

