$12.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report $12.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.19 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $9.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $48.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 billion to $49.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $50.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.75 billion to $52.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.86. 362,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,977,425. The firm has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,361,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 503.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.