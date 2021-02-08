Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 2,666 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 762,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,809,625. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.