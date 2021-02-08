Monte Financial Group LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after acquiring an additional 55,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,409,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,966,000 after acquiring an additional 395,243 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,675,000 after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 762,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,809,625. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.