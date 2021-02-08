iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stake Lowered by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after acquiring an additional 911,522 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,236,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,531,000 after acquiring an additional 552,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,382,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,659,000 after acquiring an additional 545,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.10. 13,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

