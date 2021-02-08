Analysts Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Price Target at $83.53

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.31.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.50. 38,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,687.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

