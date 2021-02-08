Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.
Several brokerages have commented on SNN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 451.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
