Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.