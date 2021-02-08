MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 99,154 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $118,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 97,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,412. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

