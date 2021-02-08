Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises 1.4% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,262. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

