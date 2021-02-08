Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,647,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,835 shares during the period. Slack Technologies makes up about 5.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $111,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 64,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,751,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.55 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $2,069,603.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,968.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $52,571.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,569.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WORK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

